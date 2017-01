OUR   FEATURED  "GREEN"  PROGRAMS

NO SYNTHETIC CHEMICALS IN ANY PRODUCT

GUN DISPENSES 4-DILUTIONS FROM FIVE GALLONS OF CONCENTRATE

-OR-

WALL MOUNT DISPENSES 4-DILUTIONS FROM ONE GALLON OF CONCENTRATE

Our "HYDROXIPRO" is

GREEN SEAL Certified

and

Bears GREEN SEAL's ECOLOGO

on its Label and Literature .





HEALTHY CLEAN BUILDING's SUPPLEMENTARY

BIO-BASED EPA REGISTERED

DISINFECTANT / SANITIZING PRODUCTS

TO KILL GERMS DURING HEALTH EMERGENCIES :